Paul A. Pittman Buys 1,000 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Stock

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) CEO Paul A. Pittman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.56 per share, with a total value of $12,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,940. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $416.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.55.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 0.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Farmland Partners by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Farmland Partners by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.