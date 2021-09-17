PayBX (AXPR) Price Reaches $0.0048 on Exchanges

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. PayBX has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayBX coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00058597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00129941 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00045163 BTC.

About PayBX

AXPR is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io . The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling PayBX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars.

