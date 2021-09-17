PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.1% of JustInvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 9.4% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 84.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $2,490,000. Finally, Charter Trust Co. raised its stake in PayPal by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 5,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.12. 170,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,534,589. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $325.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

