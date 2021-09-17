PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 74,723 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.9% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $53,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL traded down $6.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.71. 244,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,534,589. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.