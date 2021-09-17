PayPie (PPP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,165.00

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 50.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last week, PayPie has traded down 47.4% against the US dollar. PayPie has a market capitalization of $786,322.98 and $1,165.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPie coin can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PayPie Coin Profile

PayPie (PPP) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

Buying and Selling PayPie

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

