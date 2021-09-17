Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Major Shareholder Sells $2,644,219.78 in Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 174,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $2,644,219.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Elliott Investment Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $20,376,049.14.

NYSE BTU traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,732,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,083,767. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,125,000 after acquiring an additional 162,404 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,857 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,939,547 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 37,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTU. B. Riley upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

