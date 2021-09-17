PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $244.42 million and approximately $819,622.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000767 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00059980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002850 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00134134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00045754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 950,213,441 coins and its circulating supply is 670,229,345 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

