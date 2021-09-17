Peel Hunt Upgrades Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) to Buy

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RYAAY. HSBC upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.24 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.48.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $114.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.67. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $77.09 and a 1-year high of $121.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.04. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $446.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Ryanair by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 992,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth $13,878,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Ryanair by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,100,318,000 after purchasing an additional 434,843 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 812,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

