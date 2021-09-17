PegNet (PEG) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. PegNet has a market capitalization of $233,197.28 and approximately $736.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PegNet has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PegNet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00071305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00117596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.00 or 0.00172593 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.53 or 0.07237052 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,436.51 or 0.99839364 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $391.06 or 0.00823068 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.