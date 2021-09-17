Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) vs. American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Financial Analysis

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) and American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.1% of Peloton Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of American Outdoor Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Peloton Interactive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of American Outdoor Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Peloton Interactive and American Outdoor Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peloton Interactive -4.70% -10.11% -4.56% American Outdoor Brands 6.99% 11.57% 9.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Peloton Interactive and American Outdoor Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peloton Interactive 2 5 24 0 2.71 American Outdoor Brands 0 0 6 0 3.00

Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus price target of $134.38, suggesting a potential upside of 29.98%. American Outdoor Brands has a consensus price target of $31.67, suggesting a potential upside of 21.84%. Given Peloton Interactive’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Peloton Interactive is more favorable than American Outdoor Brands.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peloton Interactive and American Outdoor Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peloton Interactive $4.02 billion 7.72 -$189.00 million ($0.64) -161.42 American Outdoor Brands $276.69 million 1.32 $18.41 million $2.16 12.03

American Outdoor Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Peloton Interactive. Peloton Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Outdoor Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Outdoor Brands beats Peloton Interactive on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc. provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes. As of December 09, 2020, it had approximately 3.6 million members. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com. Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Marksman, Defender, Harvester, and Adventure brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

