Pendle (PENDLE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.20 Million

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001213 BTC on exchanges. Pendle has a total market cap of $27.12 million and $1.20 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00071281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00118655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.29 or 0.00173716 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,457.82 or 0.07299463 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,388.44 or 1.00037070 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.30 or 0.00836582 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.