PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Stake Cut by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,514 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $22,783,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 688,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 102,457 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $492.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.03.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 83.90%. Analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 101.79%.

PFLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.