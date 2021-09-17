Peony Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, Peony has traded up 40.2% against the dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a total market capitalization of $6.31 million and approximately $16,759.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 26,621,565 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

