pEOS Reaches One Day Volume of $37.00 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $37.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, pEOS has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00070619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00119973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.83 or 0.00179869 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,433.29 or 0.07194902 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,630.26 or 0.99815405 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.64 or 0.00824929 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

