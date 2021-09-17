Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,002.00

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $3,002.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $115.17 or 0.00243688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pepemon Pepeballs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00058710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00129174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00045043 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

PPBLZ is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pepemon Pepeballs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepemon Pepeballs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.