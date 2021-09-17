PEPS Coin Price Reaches $0.0300 on Exchanges (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $114.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 39.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.00137053 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 68% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,135,240 coins and its circulating supply is 61,357,772 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

