PEPS Coin Trading Up 79% Over Last 7 Days (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0347 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 79% higher against the US dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $1,049.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00126943 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,136,180 coins and its circulating supply is 61,358,712 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.