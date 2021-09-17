Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Short Interest Down 45.6% in August

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 734,200 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the August 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 751,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 40,000 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 7,858 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $37,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,190,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,831. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,613,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 104,693 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,437. The stock has a market cap of $249.87 million, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of -0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25. Performant Financial has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Performant Financial will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

