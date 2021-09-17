Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Shares Up 4.1%

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF)’s share price shot up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.85. 10,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 13,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.20.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF)

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops, patents, and commercializes surgical imaging tools. The firm’s S-Series Optical Coherence Tomography Imaging System provides clinicians with cross-sectional and real-time margin visualization of an excised tissue specimen.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.