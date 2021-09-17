PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of PerkinElmer worth $24,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $681,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,799 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,014,091,000 after buying an additional 556,072 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,533,000 after buying an additional 390,612 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter worth about $41,450,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,414,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,298,000 after acquiring an additional 271,538 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.09.

In other news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI opened at $185.87 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.75 and a fifty-two week high of $191.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

