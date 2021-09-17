Peter Cameron Hyzer Sells 300,000 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 300,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $20,067,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter Cameron Hyzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 28,140 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $1,722,449.40.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 9,292 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $539,958.12.

NASDAQ ZI traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $67.85. 8,072,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,411. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $69.72.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Truist boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

