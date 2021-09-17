Peter Linde Sells 4,000 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) insider Peter Linde sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $266,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:MORF traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $67.50. The stock had a trading volume of 972,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,714. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average is $58.77. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.20. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 24.79% and a negative net margin of 158.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 132.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 34.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

