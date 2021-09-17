PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTR. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PetroChina by 5,514.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PetroChina by 48.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PetroChina during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PetroChina by 37.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PetroChina by 1,236.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. PetroChina Company Limited has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $51.16.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.86 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, analysts forecast that PetroChina Company Limited will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $1.789 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.90%.

PTR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. HSBC lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetroChina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

