Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s share price traded down 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. 355,366 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 34,123,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.616 dividend. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 5.52%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 141.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 617.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 132,388 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 745,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 549,710 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

