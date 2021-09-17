Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s share price traded down 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. 355,366 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 34,123,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on PBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.616 dividend. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 5.52%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 141.86%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 617.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 132,388 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 745,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 549,710 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile (NYSE:PBR)
Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.
