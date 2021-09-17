Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have commented on PAHGF. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Pets at Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

PAHGF stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

