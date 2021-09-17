Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Pets at Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

PAHGF stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. Pets at Home Group has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $7.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.