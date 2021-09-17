P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 115.0% from the August 15th total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded P&F Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.
PFIN stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.45 and a beta of 0.68. P&F Industries has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $9.70.
P&F Industries Company Profile
P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.
See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for P&F Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P&F Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.