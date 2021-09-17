P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 115.0% from the August 15th total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded P&F Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

PFIN stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.45 and a beta of 0.68. P&F Industries has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in P&F Industries stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.91% of P&F Industries worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P&F Industries Company Profile

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

