Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 833,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,659 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $32,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.77.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.96. 781,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,776,777. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $246.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

