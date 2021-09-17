Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Raised by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,986 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $43.84. The company had a trading volume of 887,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,776,777. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $245.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

