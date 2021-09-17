PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 656.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at $476,054.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

