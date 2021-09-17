PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Cut to $10.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.20% from the stock’s current price.

PCG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. PG&E has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Flexon bought 10,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,054.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $1,365,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PG&E by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 545,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 23,030 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 793,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 47,639 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PG&E by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,713,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 12.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,357,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,603,000 after buying an additional 258,338 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

