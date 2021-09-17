PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 175,307 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,485 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of PGT Innovations worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of PGTI opened at $20.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.56. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.83 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $98,626. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

