Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Up 17.9% Over Last Week

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0473 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and $2,279.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00070695 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00117748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.53 or 0.00172414 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,446.87 or 0.07288810 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,225.65 or 0.99864256 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.91 or 0.00841418 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,356,735 coins. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.