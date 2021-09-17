Phantasma (SOUL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $55.90 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $55.90 million and approximately $512,946.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,482.01 or 0.99988234 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00071024 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008440 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00065008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00009143 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002127 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 102,015,516 coins. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.