Phantomx Market Cap Tops $25,454.35 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $25,454.35 and $8.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phantomx has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.26 or 0.00422684 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002161 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006529 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.03 or 0.00997652 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

