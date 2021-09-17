Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Lifted by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,396 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $2,075,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.7% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 637.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,881,000 after purchasing an additional 320,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.
Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Profile
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.
Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.