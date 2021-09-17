Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Lifted by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,396 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $2,075,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.7% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 637.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,881,000 after purchasing an additional 320,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.23. 31,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,388,801. The stock has a market cap of $159.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.