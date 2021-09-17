Phillip Pang Sells 5,000 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $248,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,300.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $247,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $211,150.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Phillip Pang sold 4,630 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $173,347.20.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $201,950.00.

Shares of VIR traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.56. 19,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,347. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.29 and a beta of -1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.34.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,153,000 after purchasing an additional 521,959 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares during the period. MWG Management Limited lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 99,900.0% in the first quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 324,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,079,000 after purchasing an additional 324,143 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 17.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,282,000 after purchasing an additional 322,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

