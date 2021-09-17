Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Phillips 66 in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.86. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on PSX. Cowen downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

PSX opened at $65.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.98 and a 200 day moving average of $80.09. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 142,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 15,455 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.