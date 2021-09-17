Phoenix Group’s (PNXGF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Investec lowered shares of Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phoenix Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:PNXGF remained flat at $$8.55 on Friday. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

