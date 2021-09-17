Phore (PHR) Price Reaches $0.0906 on Major Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, Phore has traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $11,073.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0906 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014688 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008673 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.42 or 0.00487855 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,991,262 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

