PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Trading Down 1.1%

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF)’s share price traded down 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.56. 26,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 374% from the average session volume of 5,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00.

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

