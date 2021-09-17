PIBBLE Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One PIBBLE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PIBBLE has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. PIBBLE has a market cap of $27.76 million and $43,010.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00134874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $362.25 or 0.00762434 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE (PIB) is a coin. PIBBLE's total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

