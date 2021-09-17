Pickle Finance Market Cap Achieves $19.62 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, Pickle Finance has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $19.62 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for $11.51 or 0.00024192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00060073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.50 or 0.00135532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00013467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.90 or 0.00770896 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,709,684 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,664 coins. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

