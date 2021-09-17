Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Short Interest Down 44.9% in August

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 532,400 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the August 15th total of 965,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several research firms have commented on PILBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pilbara Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:PILBF traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 144,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,779. Pilbara Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12.

Pilbara Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium and tantalum properties of Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project located in the Pilbara region. The company was founded on January 10, 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

