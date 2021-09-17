Pillar Price Hits $0.0399 on Major Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $10.36 million and approximately $134,611.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar coin can now be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pillar has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pillar Profile

Pillar (PLR) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

