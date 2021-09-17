PIN (PIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.37 Million

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last week, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00069428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.80 or 0.00182485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00118510 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.66 or 0.07143735 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,088.38 or 1.00154952 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $386.62 or 0.00822329 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

