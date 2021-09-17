Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by Franchise Capital Ltd

Franchise Capital Ltd increased its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,393,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,535 shares during the period. Pinduoduo accounts for about 15.3% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Franchise Capital Ltd owned about 0.11% of Pinduoduo worth $177,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,453,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,102,000 after purchasing an additional 585,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,663,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,168,000 after purchasing an additional 387,647 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,627 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,520,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,263,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. dropped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

PDD traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $99.74. The company had a trading volume of 167,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,887,003. The firm has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.03 and a beta of 1.43. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.89 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

