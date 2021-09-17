Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,744 shares during the period. Pinduoduo makes up approximately 1.8% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $17,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 467.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $100.09. 103,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,887,003. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.89 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. Pinduoduo’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

