Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Short Interest Update

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,146,400 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the August 15th total of 9,246,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 347.7 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ping An Healthcare and Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Ping An Healthcare and Technology alerts:

Shares of PANHF stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $6.75. 2,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,935. Ping An Healthcare and Technology has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online healthcare services platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; and consumer healthcare services, including various standardized service packages that integrate services at healthcare institutions.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Healthcare and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Healthcare and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.