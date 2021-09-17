Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Lowered to $83.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.95. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,642 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,980,000 after purchasing an additional 922,465 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,805,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,419,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,475,000 after acquiring an additional 565,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,184,000 after acquiring an additional 475,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

